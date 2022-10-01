Gas Leak on Nord Stream 2 Stops, Pressure Stabilizes - Danish Energy Agency

Pressure on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has become stable, as no gas is left inside the pipeline, the Danish Energy Agency said on Saturday citing the pipeline's operator, Nord Stream 2 AG

"The Nord Stream 2 AG company has informed the Danish Energy Agency that a stable pressure has now been achieved on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which indicates that the leak of gas has stopped," the agency wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, several explosions damaged both Nord Stream offshore pipelines transiting gas from Russia to Europe. The blasts took place on the segments of pipelines in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had discovered two gas leaks, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage.

Russia has declared this attack on energy infrastructure an act of international terrorism.