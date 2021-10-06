(@FahadShabbir)

It is necessary to promptly stabilize the situation on the gas market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) It is necessary to promptly stabilize the situation on the gas market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"In general, for the gas market, this is probably not very good - such prices .

.. Of course, the market needs to be stabilized faster," Novak said.

The current gas prices do not objectively reflect the real situation on the market, and there are speculators present, the Russian official added.