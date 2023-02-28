LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Global natural gas markets are expected to remain tight in 2023, with demand remaining broadly flat as uncertainty surrounds China's LNG demand and with the possibility of further gas supply cuts by Russia, according to a new report released on Tuesday by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Despite an estimated drop in gas consumption of 1.6% in 2022, natural gas markets worldwide continue to tighten.

Natural gas demand in Europe contracted by 13% last year, its steepest drop in recorded history, led by unprecedented price increases, the IEA said.

Emergency policies instigated due to the energy crisis and lower supplies, diminished industrial production and lower consumer demand, along with milder winter weather conditions, drove the drop in gas demand.

Asia's natural gas demand fell by 2% as a result of high LNG prices.

"China's gas consumption decreased by 1% in 2022 as a result of lower growth in economic and especially industrial activity, COVID-related restrictions and high prices," the IEA said in the report.