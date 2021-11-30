UrduPoint.com

Gas Must First Be Sold, Issue Of Transit Via Ukraine Comes Secondary - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The topic of gas transportation through Ukraine is a secondary issue, the fuel must first be sold, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"As for transit affairs, certainly, we need to address the question to Gazprom.

I just want to remind you of (Russian) President Putin's statement that in order to transit something, you need to sell it, you need to have final buyers in Europe, for whom this transit will be carried out," Peskov said when asked about the date of negotiations on gas transit through Ukraine after 2024.

He added that until Gazprom is determined on this line, negotiations on transit will remain a second priority.

"First, you need to sell gas. This has been explained by President Putin many times," he added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Gas

