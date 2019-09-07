Gas Negotiations Between Russia, Moldova to Be Over Soon - Peskov

Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed Russia-Moldova relations with his Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon, including the gas issue, which will soon be resolved, Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president's press secretary, told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed Russia-Moldova relations with his Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon, including the gas issue, which will soon be resolved, Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president's press secretary, told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier today, Dodon announced on his Facebook page that the price of Russian gas for Moldova would decrease starting October 1.

"During the meeting various aspects of bilateral relations were discussed, the gas issue was also touched upon. These negotiations are close to finalization, the offered parameters are, all in all, acceptable," Peskov said.

Sales of Russian gas to Moldova are regulated by the 2018 agreement, set to expire on December 31 this year, and according to which the gas price is tied to global oil prices. Previously, Dodon asked Moscow for a possible discount.