Gas Not Discussed Substantively At Lavrov's Bilateral Meetings On G20 Sidelines - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) There were no substantive discussions on gas issues during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's bilateral meetings held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"During the bilateral meetings that ... Lavrov held today, this topic was not substantively discussed," Zakharova told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.

