Gas, Oil Exploration License Agreements Reach Greek Parliament for Ratification

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy said on Wednesday it had passed to parliament for ratification four concession agreements for hydrocarbons exploration and exploitation in the Ionian Sea and off the island of Crete.

Negotiations between the Greek government and large international oil companies have been ongoing throughout 2015-2019. Two of the agreements were signed with the consortium of Total, ExxonMobil и Hellenic Petroleum, one with the consortium of Repsol-Hellenic Petroleum, and another one with the Greek oil company Hellenic Petroleum.

According to the ministry's statement, the ratification of these agreements would signal the Greek government's trustworthiness to these companies, which are ready to invest up to 140 million Euros ($155 million) and create numerous jobs in Greece.

The ratification has a great significance, as it will show that Greece is an entrepreneurship-friendly and investment-friendly country, the ministry stressed.

The added value of these agreements, according to the ministry, is that Greece would have its energy security reinforced and gradually shift to alternative more eco-friendly energy sources.