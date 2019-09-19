UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas, Oil Exploration License Agreements Reach Greek Parliament For Ratification

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 01:40 AM

Gas, Oil Exploration License Agreements Reach Greek Parliament for Ratification

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) The Greek Ministry of Environment and Energy said on Wednesday it had passed to parliament for ratification four concession agreements for hydrocarbons exploration and exploitation in the Ionian Sea and off the island of Crete.

Negotiations between the Greek government and large international oil companies have been ongoing throughout 2015-2019. Two of the agreements were signed with the consortium of Total, ExxonMobil и Hellenic Petroleum, one with the consortium of Repsol-Hellenic Petroleum, and another one with the Greek oil company Hellenic Petroleum.

According to the ministry's statement, the ratification of these agreements would signal the Greek government's trustworthiness to these companies, which are ready to invest up to 140 million Euros ($155 million) and create numerous jobs in Greece.

The ratification has a great significance, as it will show that Greece is an entrepreneurship-friendly and investment-friendly country, the ministry stressed.

The added value of these agreements, according to the ministry, is that Greece would have its energy security reinforced and gradually shift to alternative more eco-friendly energy sources.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Parliament Company Oil Greece Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE condemns twin terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

31 minutes ago

UAE beat Iraq in 2020 AFC U16 Championship qualifi ..

31 minutes ago

UAE, Ethiopia advancing military cooperation

1 hour ago

UAE re-affirms call for political solution in Syri ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points

1 hour ago

Yemen's Houthis Say Ready to Attack Targets in Dub ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.