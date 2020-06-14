UrduPoint.com
Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) Reiterates Its Commitment To Maintain Uninterrupted Fuel Supplies

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 09:46 PM

In view of the current situation prevailing in the country, Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) reiterated its commitment to the public and its stakeholders that the company continues to consistently supply petroleum products to its fuel stations

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th June, 2020) In view of the current situation prevailing in the country, Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) reiterated its commitment to the public and its stakeholders that the company continues to consistently supply petroleum products to its fuel stations. It further stressed that the company has ample stocks available at all its retail outlets, depots and storage facilities spread across the whole country.

For the months of March to June, GO retail outlets have witnessed a sharp rise in their average daily sales. GO’s sales volumes of approx. 35,000 MTs for the first 12 days of June have significantly surpassed forecasts of 24,000 MTs, increasing by approx. 50%. The volumes are also 72% higher than first 12 days of June 2019 when 20,000 MTs were sold.

Speaking about the company’s operations, Zeeshan Tayyeb, Chief Operating Officer, GO said that, “GO personnel have been working tirelessly day in and day out to consistently supply product to our retail outlets.

” He further said, “GO sites experienced an exponential rise in its sales volumes due to extraordinary demand, making it stand 2nd in the country on the basis of current sales figures. We encourage customers and invite them to visit GO sites for all their fueling needs.”

GO currently has 7 operational depots and more than 550 retail outlets in the country along with a storage of approximately 196,000 MTs available in the country. In the last 5 years, GO, whilst complying with all the rules and government laws, has become the fastest growing company amongst the 23 OMCs operating in Pakistan.

