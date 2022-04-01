UrduPoint.com

Gas Payments In Rubles To Require Contract Changes - Bulgarian Energy Ministry





MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The requirement that gas be paid for in rubles will require making changes in contracts with Russian operators, and thus the consent of all sides is required, the Bulgarian Energy Ministry told Ria Novosti on Friday.

"Bulgargaz, a shareholder of the structure of the Bulgarian Energy Holding, has not received a letter with such a request (to transfer payment into rubles). The situation is under constant control due to its dynamism. If such a letter is received by the Bulgarian Energy Ministry, this will require a change in the contract, which requires the consent of both parties," the ministry said, adding that Sofia believes that the European Union member states should respond to Moscow's new requirement together.

