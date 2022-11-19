(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) An explosion occurred on a gas pipeline in the Russian region of Leningrad on Saturday, causing a fire that is now being eliminated by rescuers, with no threat to people, regional Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said on Saturday.

"Firefighters and rescuers are eliminating the fire caused by an explosion on a gas pipeline between Bernhardovka and Kovalevo (districts). There is no threat to the public or risk of the fire spreading to residential areas," Drozdenko said on Telegram.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated.