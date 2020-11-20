(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) An explosion has hit a gas pipeline in the Egyptian province of North Sinai, with no people having been injured in the incident, the regional governor said.

"We have managed to take control over the fire that erupted after an explosion had hit the gas pipeline coming to the city of Arish thanks to the immediate blockade of gas supply," Mohamed Shousha said on late Thursday, as quoted by his press service.

He stressed that no people had been injured by the blast and Arish would not face gas supply shortages.

Shousha added that an investigation into the incident had been launched.