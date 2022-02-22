Gas Pipeline in Luhansk Damaged After Shelling by Ukrainian Armed Forces - LPR

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) A gas pipeline in the village of Oleksandrivsk, which is part of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), was damaged during the shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Tuesday.

"On February 21, 2022, at 20:00, as a result of shelling, a low-pressure gas pipeline with a diameter of 32 millimeters was damaged at the entrance to a private residential building (in) Oleksandrivsk," the ministry said in a statement.

The LPR office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime, in turn, reported that one civilian in Slovianoserbsk was injured as a result of shelling from mortars.