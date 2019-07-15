UrduPoint.com
Gas Pipeline Link In Central Syria Fixed After Act Of Sabotage By Terrorists - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 05:28 PM

Gas Pipeline Link in Central Syria Fixed After Act of Sabotage by Terrorists - Reports

A natural gas pipeline linking the al-Shaer field to the Ebla factory in the central Syrian province of Homs has been repaired, local media reported on Monday, citing a source at the Oil Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) A natural gas pipeline linking the al-Shaer field to the Ebla factory in the central Syrian province of Homs has been repaired, local media reported on Monday, citing a source at the Oil Ministry.

The pipeline link has been restored less than a day after the pipe was sabotaged by militants, according to the Syrian Arab news Agency (SANA).

The source said that gas was already being pumped and would reach the factory within five hours. The pipeline carries 2.5 million cubic meters (nearly 88 million of cubic feet) of gas a day.

