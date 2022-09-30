Gas Price Cap Not on Table at EU Extraordinary Energy Council on Friday - Czech Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Capping prices for Russian gas imported to Europe will not be on the agenda of an extraordinary meeting of the Energy Council on Friday, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Jozef Sikela said.

"The gas cap is not on the table today, so everything is possible, but I expect that it will be the next point on the agenda," Sikela said ahead of the meeting.