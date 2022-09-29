BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The EU is not ruling out a possibility of capping prices of Russian gas imported to the member states if the bloc's negotiations with suppliers are not successful, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Thursday.

The commissioner noted that the bloc is in talks with reliable gas suppliers, but if these negotiations fail, capping prices will be possible.

An extraordinary meeting of EU energy ministers is scheduled for Friday.