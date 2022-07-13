MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The surge of gas prices reaffirmed the erroneous position that Berlin adopted toward Nord Stream 2 project, Dmitry Birichevsky, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's economic cooperation department, told Sputnik in an interview.

"The situation with gas supplies and gas prices reaffirmed that Germany's inconsistent position on Nord Stream 2 was erroneous.

A timely launch of this pipeline would have helped to avoid the problems with filling gas storage facilities and meeting the growing demand (on fuel). Today Germans are facing the consequences of their own actions," Birichevsky said.

The downtime of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline depends on the position of investors, which include prominent European energy companies as well as the Russian energy giant Gazprom, Birichevsky added.