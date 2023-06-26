Open Menu

Gas Price Under Gazprom-Minsk Agreement Until 2031 To Be Lowest - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Gas Price Under Gazprom-Minsk Agreement Until 2031 to Be Lowest - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The basic agreement between Belarus and Russia's Gazprom on guaranteed volumes of Russian gas supplies is valid until 2031, during this period, the price of Russian gas for Minsk will be the lowest compared to other countries, Belarusian Ambassador to Moscow Dmitry Krutoi told Sputnik.

"The basic long-term agreement with Gazprom on guaranteed volumes of gas supplies to the republic is valid until 2031. Therefore, there are no problems here ... And another important point: there is a decision by (Russian President) Vladimir Putin that Belarus, under a long-term contract with Gazprom, until 2031 should have the lowest gas price in the world for third countries," Krutoy said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Price Belarus Gas Agreement

Recent Stories

Emirates to ramp up flights ahead of Hajj and Eid ..

Emirates to ramp up flights ahead of Hajj and Eid Al Adha surge

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pa ..

Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pakistan’s Digital Agency of t ..

24 minutes ago
 etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, ce ..

Etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, celebrating GoChat&#039;s record ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar on Independence Day

55 minutes ago
 Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at ..

Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at World Games Berlin 2023

55 minutes ago
 Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#03 ..

Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#039;My Sustainable City&#039; in ..

55 minutes ago
ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency ..

ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency and crisis management in Abu ..

1 hour ago
 Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss impo ..

Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss important political matters in Dub ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performanc ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performance of Building Retrofit program ..

3 hours ago
 ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, ..

ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, Dubai Medical College discuss ..

3 hours ago
 UAE celebrates World Drug Day

UAE celebrates World Drug Day

4 hours ago
 Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hour ..

Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hours load-shedding

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business