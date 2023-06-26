Gas Price Under Gazprom-Minsk Agreement Until 2031 to Be Lowest - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The basic agreement between Belarus and Russia's Gazprom on guaranteed volumes of Russian gas supplies is valid until 2031, during this period, the price of Russian gas for Minsk will be the lowest compared to other countries, Belarusian Ambassador to Moscow Dmitry Krutoi told Sputnik.

"The basic long-term agreement with Gazprom on guaranteed volumes of gas supplies to the republic is valid until 2031. Therefore, there are no problems here ... And another important point: there is a decision by (Russian President) Vladimir Putin that Belarus, under a long-term contract with Gazprom, until 2031 should have the lowest gas price in the world for third countries," Krutoy said.