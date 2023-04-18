Gas Prices for Consumers in Germany Rose 16.2% in Second Half of 2022 - Statistical Office

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Gas prices for consumers in Germany rose by 16.2 percent in the second half of 2022 despite the state aid package, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said in a statement.

"The average household price for natural gas was 9.34 cent per kilowatt-hour in the second half year 2022.

The average household electricity price in the second half year 2022 was 34.96 cent per kilowatt-hour. Compared to the first half of the year of 2022, gas prices rose by 16.2% whereas electricity prices increased by 4.4%," according to the statement.

The statistics take into account the December emergency aid for natural gas, it said.