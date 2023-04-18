UrduPoint.com

Gas Prices For Consumers In Germany Rose 16.2% In Second Half Of 2022 - Statistical Office

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2023 | 04:30 AM

Gas Prices for Consumers in Germany Rose 16.2% in Second Half of 2022 - Statistical Office

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Gas prices for consumers in Germany rose by 16.2 percent in the second half of 2022 despite the state aid package, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said in a statement.

"The average household price for natural gas was 9.34 cent per kilowatt-hour in the second half year 2022.

The average household electricity price in the second half year 2022 was 34.96 cent per kilowatt-hour. Compared to the first half of the year of 2022, gas prices rose by 16.2% whereas electricity prices increased by 4.4%," according to the statement.

The statistics take into account the December emergency aid for natural gas, it said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Germany Price December Gas

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sends back critical research sampl ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sends back critical research samples on the Dragon cargo spacecr ..

3 hours ago
 PM lauds valuable support of Muslim countries duri ..

PM lauds valuable support of Muslim countries during floods in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 FIFA confirms Argentina as host nation for FIFA U- ..

FIFA confirms Argentina as host nation for FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed le ..

Saif bin Zayed attends Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed lecture exploring leadership in ..

3 hours ago
 MOCCAE hosts special &#039;National Dialogue for C ..

MOCCAE hosts special &#039;National Dialogue for Climate Action&#039; session

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.