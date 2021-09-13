Gas Prices In Europe Break New Record Of Over $730 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 01:48 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Gas prices on the European market have set a new record, topping $730 per 1,000 cubic meters (35,314 cubic feet), trading data showed on Monday.
October gas futures for Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, were trading at $713.
1 per 1,000 cubic meters at the beginning of Monday's session and then surged to $730.1 per 1,000 cubic meters.
The previous record high was registered on September 10 when gas futures broke through $700 per 1,000 cubic meters.