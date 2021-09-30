UrduPoint.com

Gas Prices In Europe Break New Record Of Over $1,150 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 03:04 PM

Gas Prices in Europe Break New Record of Over $1,150 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

The price of gas futures in Europe reached a new historic high, topping $1,150 per 1,000 cubic meters on Thursday, according to trading data on ICE Futures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The price of gas futures in Europe reached a new historic high, topping $1,150 per 1,000 cubic meters on Thursday, according to trading data on ICE Futures.

The price of November gas futures for Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, opened trading�at about $1,050 and surged to record $1,177.6 at 08:21 GMT.

The previous record of over $1,100 per 1,000 cubic meters was set earlier in the day.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Price Hub November Gas

Recent Stories

WETEX, DSS see increasing turnout from Polish comp ..

WETEX, DSS see increasing turnout from Polish companies

5 minutes ago
 KP govt plans 11 new drinking water & sanitation p ..

KP govt plans 11 new drinking water & sanitation projects

1 minute ago
 Un-vaccinated persons to face suspension of facili ..

Un-vaccinated persons to face suspension of facilities from Oct 1: Commissioner

1 minute ago
 Kohat police arrest 122 proclaimed offenders in tw ..

Kohat police arrest 122 proclaimed offenders in two weeks

1 minute ago
 Eurozone unemployment falls again, to 7.5%

Eurozone unemployment falls again, to 7.5%

4 minutes ago
 Keep up climate pressure, UN chief tells youth

Keep up climate pressure, UN chief tells youth

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.