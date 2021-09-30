Gas Prices in Europe Break New Record of Over $1,150 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

The price of gas futures in Europe reached a new historic high, topping $1,150 per 1,000 cubic meters on Thursday, according to trading data on ICE Futures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The price of gas futures in Europe reached a new historic high, topping $1,150 per 1,000 cubic meters on Thursday, according to trading data on ICE Futures.

The price of November gas futures for Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, opened trading�at about $1,050 and surged to record $1,177.6 at 08:21 GMT.

The previous record of over $1,100 per 1,000 cubic meters was set earlier in the day.