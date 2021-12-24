Gas Prices in Europe Expected to Drop to $400 by Mid-2022 - Russian State Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Gas prices on the European market are expected to fall to $400 per 1,000 cubic meters by the middle of next year, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"According to current estimates, gas prices will drop to $400 (per 1,000 cubic meters) by mid-2022," he said in an interview with Forbes.

The current level of gas prices has led to a critical shortage of production of ammonia fertilizers, as many European producers had to shut down in the wake of high prices.

To compensate for the shortfall, Russian companies have started to increase export supplies, the official added.

Gas prices in Europe have been on the rise for several months, hitting a historical record of over $2,150 per 1,000 cubic meters on December 21. The energy crisis is believed to be driven by increased demand for natural gas globally and heavy dependence on foreign energy deliveries, as well as the uncertainty around the launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, among other factors.