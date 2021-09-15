Gas Prices in Europe Hit Historic High of Over $840 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Gas prices on the European market continue to surge, setting a new record of over $840 per 1,000 cubic meters (35,314 cubic feet), trading data showed on Wednesday.

October gas futures for Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, rose to $841.39 per 1,000 cubic meters as of 06:35 GMT.

The previous record high was registered on Tuesday, when gas futures broke through $800 per 1,000 cubic meters.