Gas Prices In Europe Hit Historic High Of Over $840 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 12:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Gas prices on the European market continue to surge, setting a new record of over $840 per 1,000 cubic meters (35,314 cubic feet), trading data showed on Wednesday.
October gas futures for Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, rose to $841.39 per 1,000 cubic meters as of 06:35 GMT.
The previous record high was registered on Tuesday, when gas futures broke through $800 per 1,000 cubic meters.