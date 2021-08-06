UrduPoint.com

Gas Prices In Europe Surge To New Record Of Over $540 After Fire At Gazprom's Plant

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Gas prices in Europe set a new record, surging to over $540 per 1,000 cubic meters after fire at Russian gas giant Gazprom's plant in the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region, according to trading data.

As of 08:30 GMT, the price for TTF index September gas futures reached a maximum of the Friday's trading session at $546.3 per 1,000 cubic meters.

On the night into Thursday, the building of the Gazprom's plant where condensate was prepared for transportation caught fire, which was extinguished by Friday morning.

Because of the fire, the volume of gas pumped through the Yamal-Europe pipeline was down by half. Gazprom shares are 1% down.

