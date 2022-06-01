UrduPoint.com

Gas Prices In France Expected To Rise By 4.4% From Wednesday - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2022 | 01:30 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Gas prices in France are expected to rise by 4.4% starting June 1, French media reported on Tuesday.

The Parisien newspaper said that the regulated gas prices applied by energy company Engie will increase from Wednesday due to higher prices for Primary raw materials and smaller gas reserves in Europe due to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

French citizens who use gas for cooking will pay 1.

2% more for it, while those who use it for cooking and heating water will have to pay 2.6% more, the newspaper noted, adding that fireplace owners will now have to pay 4.6% more for gas.

Earlier in the month, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Research (Insee) said that inflation in France accelerated and reached 5.2% year-on-year in May. While food prices rose by 4.2% over the year, and the cost of services increased by 3.2%, the energy prices jumped by 28%.

