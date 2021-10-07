UrduPoint.com

Gas Prices May Climb To $3,000 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters Amid Fuel Crisis - Expert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:00 AM

Gas Prices May Climb to $3,000 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters Amid Fuel Crisis - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The current energy crisis could bring gas prices to $3,000, or even higher, when China starts securing its supplies, Mamdouh Salameh, an international energy economist and visiting professor of energy economics at the ESCP Europe business school in London, said in an interview with Sputnik.

The expert noted that it is difficult to predict a potential price ceiling given the robust demand in the Asia-Pacific region and supply shortages around the world, which push prices upward.

"The price could even hit $3000. On the other hand, the LNG (liquefied natural gas) price has risen from $2 per mmBtu (metric million British thermal unit) eighteen months ago to $34.

52 per mmBtu now. LNG prices could even spike to as high as $100 per mmBtu, particularly if there is harsh winter weather," Salameh said.

The China factor could also affect the situation, the economist added.

"Fossil fuel prices (oil, gas, LNG and coal) could be expected to go much higher after China ordered the country's top state-owned energy enterprises and utilities to secure supplies for this winter at all costs, with blackouts not tolerated," Salameh predicted.

Salameh warned that Beijing was looking to secure long-term LNG supplies, while also bidding on LNG spot cargoes along the rest of Asia, which will undercut the European Union's supply and further exacerbate the bloc's own gas crisis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather World Business Europe Energy Crisis China Gas Crisis European Union Oil London Beijing Price Gas All From Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Ch ..

Hamdan Sports Complex to host 25th Karate World Championship from November 16-21

3 hours ago
 Win a must for UAE against Iran

Win a must for UAE against Iran

3 hours ago
 Pope Francis meets Zayed Award for Human Fraternit ..

Pope Francis meets Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 Judging Committee

3 hours ago
 Grand Imam of Al Azhar hails UAE&#039;s support fo ..

Grand Imam of Al Azhar hails UAE&#039;s support for tolerance values

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral r ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ethiopian PM review bilateral relations

4 hours ago
 Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not ..

Supreme Court expresses annoyance over ANF for not arresting accuse for six year ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.