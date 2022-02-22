UrduPoint.com

Gas Prices Rally Unrelated To Situation In Ukraine - Qatari Energy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 04:20 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The increase in gas prices is not related to the situation in Ukraine, the situation arose long before the aggravation of the situation in this country and is associated with a lack of investment in the gas industry, Qatari Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi said at a press conference on Tuesday.

LNG is a very expensive business, while gas prices are linked to supply-demand market fundamentals and the lack of investment in the development of the industry, he noted.

Al-Kaabi stressed that the participants of the Doha gas summit did not in any way touch upon the situation in Ukraine during the discussions.

Everything related to politics and sanctions has nothing to do with the activities of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, this is not a political organization, but a forum of experts, so there was absolutely no discussion of what is taking place in Ukraine, he added.

