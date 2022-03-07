UrduPoint.com

Gas Prices Rocket To Records On Russian Supply Fears

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2022 | 03:41 PM

London, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Europe and UK natural gas prices soared to record highs Monday on supply fears, as the European Union and United States mull sanctions on Russian energy.

Europe gas reference Dutch TTF rocketed more than 60 percent to 345 Euros per megawatt hour and UK gas hit 800 pence per therm.

Brent North Sea crude oil surged close to $140 per barrel and a near 14-year high.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the White House and allies were in talks about banning energy imports from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is a leading supplier of natural gas and is also one of the world's biggest crude producers.

