Gas prices to be significantly increased on IMF demand

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2023) Following approval of relief measures for electricity consumers, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday reportedly requested the Pakistani government to consider a significant increase of 45-50 percent in gas prices.

The IMF specifically proposed raising gas tariffs by 45 to 50 percent, citing "Fuel Adjustment Charges" starting from July 01.

The IMF also emphasized the importance of cracking down on electricity and gas theft to enhance revenue collection.

It's important to note that any adjustments in gas tariffs are subject to the approval of the federal cabinet.

Prior to this, the IMF's decision to grant relief of Rs15 billion, aimed at easing the financial burden on electricity consumers, is a testament to the commendable performance of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

This development underscores the dedicated efforts of key figures in the caretaker government, including Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, and Caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali.

The relief package is anticipated to offer substantial benefits to consumers with electricity consumption of up to 200 units. The sources suggested that consumers falling within this category can expect relief ranging from Rs 3 to Rs 4 per unit on their electricity bills.

Besides it, the provisions would be made to accommodate delayed payments, ensuring that these consumers did not incur penalties for late payments.