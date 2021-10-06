Gas Production From Old Fields in Russia Needs to Be Balanced - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia needs to take additional actions so that gas production from old fields is balanced, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Russia needs to take additional actions so that gas production from old fields is balanced, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We must not forget about those fields that have been in operation for decades. We need to take the necessary actions to ensure that production is balanced," Putin said during a government meeting on energy development.