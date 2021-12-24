Gas Production in Russia to Grow by Nearly 10% in 2021 - Novak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The gas production will increase by nearly 10% in 2021, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"Compared to last year, gas production in the country will increase by almost 10%, and 9.5% more will be supplied to foreign markets in 2021 than last year," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.