Gas Production In Russia To Grow By Nearly 10% In 2021 - Novak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The gas production will increase by nearly 10% in 2021, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"Compared to last year, gas production in the country will increase by almost 10%, and 9.5% more will be supplied to foreign markets in 2021 than last year," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

