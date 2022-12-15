UrduPoint.com

Gas Pumping From Underground Facilities In Europe Sets Historic Record On Dec 13 - Gazprom

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Gas extraction from European underground storage facilities on December 13 set a historic record ” 738 million cubic meters, Gazprom said on Thursday.

"According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, on December 13, the maximum record volume of gas for the entire history of observations - 738 million cubic meters - was extracted from underground storage facilities in Europe," Gazprom said on Telegram.

The company added that maximum numbers were recorded in Germany (250.1 million cubic meters) and France (117.6 million cubic meters), which are among the five largest European gas storage countries, as well as in the Czech Republic (36.5 million cubic meters).

