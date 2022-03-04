UrduPoint.com

Gas Pumping Through Yamal-Europe Pipeline Halted Since Friday Morning - German Operator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 12:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Gas pumping via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Russia to Germany has been halted since 06:00 GMT, with the direct capacities of the main line booked for all gas days, according to the data of the German gas transmission operator Gascade and GSA platform.

Russia's Gazprom booked gas transit capacity of the Yamal-Europe pipeline in the amount of about 750,000 cubic meters per hour of the proposed 3.7 million cubic meters ” almost 20% of the total supply. The company can use the capacity from 08:00 Moscow time  (05:00 GMT) on Friday to 08:00 Moscow time on Saturday.

