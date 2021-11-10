UrduPoint.com

Gas Pumping Via Yamal-Europe Pipeline To Germany Rises By 25% - German Operator

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:40 PM

Gas Pumping Via Yamal-Europe Pipeline to Germany Rises by 25% - German Operator

The gas transit via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany has increased by 25% to over 1 million cubic meters per hour, according to the data from the German gas transmission operator Gascade published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The gas transit via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany has increased by 25% to over 1 million cubic meters per hour, according to the data from the German gas transmission operator Gascade published on Wednesday.

Between 05:00 and 09:00 GMT, pumping was 1.

1 million cubic meters per hour, compared to 870,000-880,000 cubic meters per hour on Tuesday evening.

The 2,000 kilometer (1,242 mile) long Yamal-Europe gas pipeline is one of the main routes for Russia to supply gas to Europe. It passes through the territory of four countries � Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany � and has a capacity of up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe German Germany Belarus Poland Gas From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Lions at Singapore wildlife park infected with cor ..

Lions at Singapore wildlife park infected with coronavirus

2 minutes ago
 Belarus accuses Polish border forces of beating mi ..

Belarus accuses Polish border forces of beating migrants

2 minutes ago
 New programme to support US companies women-owned ..

New programme to support US companies women-owned businesses seeking expansion t ..

13 minutes ago
 More Than 140,000 Birds to Be Culled Amid Avian In ..

More Than 140,000 Birds to Be Culled Amid Avian Influenza Outbreak in Japan

2 minutes ago
 US Explores Situation in Case of Donbas Escalation ..

US Explores Situation in Case of Donbas Escalation at Black Sea Drills - Russian ..

2 minutes ago
 Ambassador of Iran, Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, is ..

Ambassador of Iran, Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini, is playing a vital role in cultu ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.