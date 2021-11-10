Gas Pumping Via Yamal-Europe Pipeline to Germany Rises by 25% - German Operator

The gas transit via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany has increased by 25% to over 1 million cubic meters per hour, according to the data from the German gas transmission operator Gascade published on Wednesday

Between 05:00 and 09:00 GMT, pumping was 1.

1 million cubic meters per hour, compared to 870,000-880,000 cubic meters per hour on Tuesday evening.

The 2,000 kilometer (1,242 mile) long Yamal-Europe gas pipeline is one of the main routes for Russia to supply gas to Europe. It passes through the territory of four countries � Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany � and has a capacity of up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year.