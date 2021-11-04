UrduPoint.com

Gas Pumping Via Yamal-Europe Resumes After 5-Days Hiatus - German Operator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 07:10 PM

Gas Pumping Via Yamal-Europe Resumes After 5-Days Hiatus - German Operator

Gas pumping via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany resumed after five-day hiatus, according to the data of the German gas transmission operator Gascade

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Gas pumping via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany resumed after five-day hiatus, according to the data of the German gas transmission operator Gascade.

Pumping through the pipeline directly from Poland to Germany stopped on Saturday, and reverse deliveries began immediately.

Pumping resumed, according to the operator, from 11.

00 GMT, and by noon GMT, approximately 186,600 cubic meters of gas were pumped.

The Yamal-Europe gas pipeline with a length of more than 2,000 kilometers passes through the territory of four countries Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany and has a capacity up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas a year. The 683-kilometer Polish section of the gas pipeline is owned by EuRoPol Gaz and operated by the gas transmission operator Gaz-System.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Belarus Poland Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cu ..

West Indies Vs. Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 35 Live Updates

42 minutes ago
 Biden, Xi Likely to Ink Agreements on Consulates, ..

Biden, Xi Likely to Ink Agreements on Consulates, Easing Vise Restrictions - Pol ..

3 minutes ago
 Three arrested for extorting money from Ehsaas ben ..

Three arrested for extorting money from Ehsaas beneficiaries

3 minutes ago
 Fakhar Imam pays tributes to great nuclear scienti ..

Fakhar Imam pays tributes to great nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

3 minutes ago
 Four die of coronavirus

Four die of coronavirus

3 minutes ago
 Abdul Razak Dawood hails propose legislation for G ..

Abdul Razak Dawood hails propose legislation for GSP- plus in post-2023

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.