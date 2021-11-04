Gas Pumping Via Yamal-Europe Resumes After 5-Days Hiatus - German Operator

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) Gas pumping via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany resumed after five-day hiatus, according to the data of the German gas transmission operator Gascade.

Pumping through the pipeline directly from Poland to Germany stopped on Saturday, and reverse deliveries began immediately.

Pumping resumed, according to the operator, from 11.

00 GMT, and by noon GMT, approximately 186,600 cubic meters of gas were pumped.

The Yamal-Europe gas pipeline with a length of more than 2,000 kilometers passes through the territory of four countries Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany and has a capacity up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas a year. The 683-kilometer Polish section of the gas pipeline is owned by EuRoPol Gaz and operated by the gas transmission operator Gaz-System.