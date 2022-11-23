CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The volume of Russian gas "settled" in Ukraine is Moldova's reserves and will be paid for, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Wednesday.

Gazprom said on Tuesday that the volume of gas supplied by the company for transit to Moldova via Ukraine exceeds the volume transferred at the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. If the imbalance in gas transit to Moldova persists, starting November 28, Gazprom will begin to reduce gas supply to the Sudzha gas measuring station for transit via Ukraine,the company added.

"Those volumes of gas that Gazprom calls 'settled' in Ukraine are our savings and reserves stored in warehouses in Ukraine. Let it be clear here that these volumes have been and will be fully paid for by our country," Spinu wrote on Telegram.

All the gas supplied to Moldova enters the country, but before that part of it is stored in Ukraine, the official said, adding that Chisinau also stores part of the reserve gas in Romania.