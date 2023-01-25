UrduPoint.com

Gas Station Owners Striking Across Italy On January 25-26

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) A two-day nationwide strike of gas stations owners started in Italy on Wednesday against a special decree approved by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government to ensure transparency in petrol and diesel fuel pricing.

Earlier this month, the Italian government adopted a special decree to stop speculative price hikes. The decree instructs owners of gas stations to display the average fuel price for the region alongside the prices they charge. Each violation is subject to a fine of about 6,000 Euros ($6,520) or the suspension of activities for a period of seven to 90 days.

Giuseppe Sperduto, head of the Italian Federation of Petrol Retailers (FAIB), said that the government decided to shift the responsibility for raising prices to gas station owners, accusing them of speculation.

After several meetings with industry representatives, Italian Industry Minister Adolfo Urso announced the relaxation of certain provisions of the decree, including the reduction of possible fines to 800 euros.

The strike is due to finish in the Apennines on Thursday evening. However, as in accordance with Italian law consumers must be guaranteed minimum service, 175 gas stations will remain open.

In late March, the government of former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi temporarily reduced fuel excise taxes by 30 euro cents. This measure was repeatedly extended, including by the Meloni's successor government, but reduced to 18 euro cents. As a result, the Italian authorities were able to keep motor fuel prices below the 2-euro threshold for most of the year.

However, in 2023 Meloni's government decided to abandon this measure. As a result, prices have risen sharply.

