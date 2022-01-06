Gas filling stations started working on Thursday in Kazakhstan's city of Aktau, the center of protest-hit Mangistau province, though gas can be bought only with coupons, the country's Khabar 24 broadcaster reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Gas filling stations started working on Thursday in Kazakhstan's city of Aktau, the center of protest-hit Mangistau province, though gas can be bought only with coupons, the country's Khabar 24 broadcaster reported.

People are standing in huge lines for hours to buy fuel, according to the media.

ATM machines also went back online in Aktau, but quickly ran out of cash, the broadcaster reported. As with fuel, people waited for hours in long lines to withdraw money.