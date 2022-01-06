UrduPoint.com

Gas Stations Start Working in Kazakhstan's Aktau, Fuel Sold Only With Coupons - Reports

Gas filling stations started working on Thursday in Kazakhstan's city of Aktau, the center of protest-hit Mangistau province, though gas can be bought only with coupons, the country's Khabar 24 broadcaster reported

People are standing in huge lines for hours to buy fuel, according to the media.

ATM machines also went back online in Aktau, but quickly ran out of cash, the broadcaster reported. As with fuel, people waited for hours in long lines to withdraw money.

