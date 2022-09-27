UrduPoint.com

Gas Stock Prices In Europe Rise 12% - ICE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Gas Stock Prices in Europe Rise 12% - ICE

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Gas stock prices in the European market rose 12% on Tuesday to exceed $1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to data shared by the ICE stock exchange in London.

TTF stock futures for October opened 1.

8% higher to trade at $1,757 per 1,000 cubic meters, reaching Tuesday's maximum of $1,937.

The monthly average has been on the rise for four consecutive months on the back of Russian gas shortfalls, climbing from $1,030 in May to a record $3,507 in late August.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Russia London May August October Gas Market From

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator amid PTI protest

Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator amid PTI protest

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs additional support for rehabilitati ..

Pakistan needs additional support for rehabilitation, reconstruction of flood af ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan strongly urges India to respect basic nor ..

Pakistan strongly urges India to respect basic norms of inter-state relations

1 hour ago
 GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

4 hours ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.