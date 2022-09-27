Gas Stock Prices in Europe Rise 12% - ICE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Gas stock prices in the European market rose 12% on Tuesday to exceed $1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to data shared by the ICE stock exchange in London.

TTF stock futures for October opened 1.

8% higher to trade at $1,757 per 1,000 cubic meters, reaching Tuesday's maximum of $1,937.

The monthly average has been on the rise for four consecutive months on the back of Russian gas shortfalls, climbing from $1,030 in May to a record $3,507 in late August.