Gas Storage Facilities in Germany 40-41% Full - Economy Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gas storage facilities in Germany are 40-41% full, the Economy Ministry spokeswoman Beate Baron said on Wednesday, adding that the country's energy security is ensured

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Gas storage facilities in Germany are 40-41% full, the Economy Ministry spokeswoman Beate Baron said on Wednesday, adding that the country's energy security is ensured.

"Energy security in Germany is still ensured at the moment, of course, we must monitor the situation very carefully. Gas storage facilities are now 40-41% full, which, of course, is significantly lower than in previous years," Baron told a briefing.