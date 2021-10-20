Gas Supplies From Russia Likely to Be Discussed at EU Summit on Thursday - EU Official

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The topic of gas supplies from Russia to the European Union amid rising energy prices is likely to be discussed at the EU summit on Thursday, a EU government official told reporters.

EU leaders will start the summit, as expected, with a discussion of the situation with rising energy prices in the region, as well as measures that can be taken against this background to mitigate the impact on residents and businesses.