- Gas Supplies From Russia Likely to Be Discussed at EU Summit on Thursday - EU Official
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 07:42 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The topic of gas supplies from Russia to the European Union amid rising energy prices is likely to be discussed at the EU summit on Thursday, a EU government official told reporters.
EU leaders will start the summit, as expected, with a discussion of the situation with rising energy prices in the region, as well as measures that can be taken against this background to mitigate the impact on residents and businesses.