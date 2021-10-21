UrduPoint.com

Gas Supplies Via Nord Stream 2 Much 'Greener' Than Transit Via Ukraine - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 10:40 PM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 project involves modern technologies and modern pipes, and its CO2 emissions are 5.6 times less than during transit through Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Nord Stream 2 means modern technologies, modern pipes that allow increasing pressure, gas flows along the bottom of the Baltic Sea without any emissions at all.

These compressor stations are small mini-factories that also run on gas, they also emit CO2 into the atmosphere. There are 5.6 times less emissions than during transit through the Ukrainian gas transportation system," Putin said.

He drew attention to the fact that environmentalists, in this case, would have to call for closure of the transit via Ukraine, but the opposite happens.

