Gas Supply in Europe a Political Issue, Closed Fields Could Reopen - Ex-US Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The problem of natural gas in Europe is more of a political matter, as the region could reopen the closed gas fields and launch new production based on fracturing, energy consultant Branko Terzic, a former commissioner of the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The problem of natural gas in Europe is more of a political matter, as the region could reopen the closed gas fields and launch new production based on fracturing, energy consultant Branko Terzic, a former commissioner of the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, told Sputnik.

"The issue of natural gas in Europe is more a political one than a commercial one," Terzic said. "Europe could reopen its closed gas fields. Europe could allow and introduce new production based on fracturing. These are not commercial decisions."

In addition, Terzic continued to say, some European Union member governments view increased imports of natural gas from Russia through a security lens in spite of decades of successful commercial experience with Russian gas supply.

"Indeed, Russia's investment in what could be considered duplicative capacity in Nord Stream II, while Pipeline capacity in Ukraine remains available, gives superficial support to that view," the former official stated.

"I would note also that Ukraine's own pipeline management over the years can be viewed as having been more political than commercial."

Terzic believes that if commercial interests prevail, Russia will remain a valued and reliable supplier of natural gas to Europe.

"Existing LNG terminals, and possibly some new ones, will allow US LNG to apply market pricing pressure to Russian gas supply," he said. "In sum, it's foreseeable that Europe can get all the gas it needs at globally competitive prices from diverse markets."

On Thursday, the price of gas futures in Europe broke a new record, exceeding $1,150 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Europe has seen a rise in natural gas prices over the last few months, driven by the low level of occupancy of European underground gas storage facilities, limited flow from major suppliers, and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia, according to experts.