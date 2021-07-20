UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Supply To CNG Stations Restored After 3-day Suspension

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

Gas supply to CNG stations restored after 3-day suspension

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGPL) has announced to restore the commodity supply to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations operating at its network, including Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP), from Tuesday 8 am.

"It has been decided to resume the gas/RLNG supply to CNG and Non-Export Industrial sectors (both Punjab and KP) from 0800 hrs on 20th July 2021," the SNGP said in a notification on Monday.

The company had suspended the gas supply in line with its load management plan till improvement of the situation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad CNG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Company July Gas From Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE l ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

1 hour ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid A ..

1 hour ago

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE Leaders on Ei ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.