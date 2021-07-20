Gas supply to CNG stations restored after 3-day suspension

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGPL) has announced to restore the commodity supply to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations operating at its network, including Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP), from Tuesday 8 am.

"It has been decided to resume the gas/RLNG supply to CNG and Non-Export Industrial sectors (both Punjab and KP) from 0800 hrs on 20th July 2021," the SNGP said in a notification on Monday.

The company had suspended the gas supply in line with its load management plan till improvement of the situation.