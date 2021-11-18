Gas supply to domestic consumers to be ensured during winter

The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) was informed on Thursday that the enhanced demand of domestic consumers would be met through savings from captive power generation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) was informed on Thursday that the enhanced demand of domestic consumers would be met through savings from captive power generation.

The meeting presided over by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar here was informed that the prudent pressure management plan would also be developed to ensure the stable supply of gas to the consumers.

The Petroleum Division presented the projected natural gas supply and demand position in the country for the coming winter.

During the meeting, Petroleum Division presented a detailed impact analysis of different policy options for the management of gas demand during winter 2021-22.

Gas supply to CNG would be curtailed during the winters and industrial activity would also be a focus in the gas management plans, especially the export industry.

The CCOE approved the demand side of the proposals submitted by the Petroleum Division. It was further directed that the CCoE would consider the supply side proposals in the next meeting.

The CCoE also considered the summary presented by the Maritime Affairs Division on the construction of Oil Storage at Oil Installation Area Keamari, Karachi.

The meeting was informed that insufficient storage infrastructure at the ports created a bottleneck in the supply chain and results in increased costs.

To compressively review the situation and available options, the CCoE formed Sub-Committee under Special Assistant to Prime Minister on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Khalid Mansoor including Member Energy Planning Commission, Secretary Petroleum, and Secretary Power. The sub-Committee will submit its proposals to the CCOE within two weeks.

Cabinet Committee on energy also reviewed the monthly report submitted Power Division on the out of merit power plant operations due to network constraints. The committee was assured that a constraint removal plan for the encountered issues is already under implementation.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance, Minister for Energy, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Minister for Science & Technology, Minister for Railways, Advisor to PM on Commerce & Industries, SAPM on CPEC, Chairman OGRA, Chairman NEPRA. The representatives of regulatory authorities and senior officials of Ministries/Divisions also participated in the meeting.