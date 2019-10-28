UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Supply To Ukraine Discussed At Trilateral Consultations - Novak

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 10:11 PM

Gas Supply to Ukraine Discussed at Trilateral Consultations - Novak

Russia, the European Union and Ukraine discussed gas supplies to the latter country at the trilateral consultations in Brussels and Moscow seeing readiness for direct deliveries, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Russia, the European Union and Ukraine discussed gas supplies to the latter country at the trilateral consultations in Brussels and Moscow seeing readiness for direct deliveries, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Monday.

"We also discussed issues of gas supplies to Ukraine, we see the readiness of our partners, including those on gas direct supplies from 2020, specific figures will be discussed," Novak said in an interview with Russia's Rossiya 24 channel.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Brussels Gas 2020 From

Recent Stories

US Rules Out Policing Role in Syria, Solving Dispu ..

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's New Gas Transportation System Operator R ..

2 minutes ago

Halep mounts raging comeback for win over Andreesc ..

4 minutes ago

Stam leaves Feyenoord after Ajax hammering

4 minutes ago

Trump Recommends Firing of Chicago Police Chief Ov ..

22 minutes ago

Ukraine May Consider Agreement on Direct Gas Suppl ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.