Gas Supply to Ukraine Discussed at Trilateral Consultations - Novak

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Russia , the European Union and Ukraine discussed gas supplies to the latter country at the trilateral consultations in Brussels and Moscow seeing readiness for direct deliveries, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Monday.

"We also discussed issues of gas supplies to Ukraine, we see the readiness of our partners, including those on gas direct supplies from 2020, specific figures will be discussed," Novak said in an interview with Russia's Rossiya 24 channel.