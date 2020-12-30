UrduPoint.com
Gas Suspension: CNG Stations To Remain Closed In Sindh, Balochistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:07 PM

The latest reports say that Punjab and Khyber Pakthunkhwa both are going to witness the same situation, because the gas supply to both these provinces is also being suspended.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2020) The CNG stations would remain closed for three days in Sindh and Balochistan, the Sui Southern Gas Company said on Wednesday.

The CNG stations would reopen at 8:00 am on Saturday on January 2.

The stations were closed after SSGC said that there was low gas pressure and the demand had increased. The entire country has been witnessing gas shortage for last couple of weeks.

According to the latest reports, the CNG stations were shut down in Sindh and Balochistan. The situation was also going to be the same in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab as gas supply to be suspended.

“We don’t have gas in homes to cook food,” said Bilal Murtaza, pointing out that it just went out as the winter got harsher last week.

“We just go hungry to the work as the gas doesn’t come,” he further said.

The citizens in Punjab complained that they were buying expensive LPG gas because of this shortage.

The mosques, hospitals, flats and houses all turned into cold storage due to suspension of gas.

