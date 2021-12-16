Gas suspension to textile industry may incur huge financial loss: MCCI president

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Thursday urged the government not to suspend gas supply to the textile industry to save it from a huge financial loss.

MCCI President Khawaja Muhammad Hussain, in a statement, expressed his apprehensions that if gas was not restored, the industry sector would not be able to fulfill its domestic as well as international business commitments worth billions of rupees, received in connection with Christmas.

He also alarmed that the gas suspension might put government plan of ballooning exports target to $30 billion in danger zone.

Khawaja said the gas suspension might render thousands of labourers' jobless.

The MCCI president said the discontinuation of gas to 400 industries would create crises in the textile industry.

The government should take stock of the situation by consultation with stakeholders, he suggested.