UrduPoint.com

Gas Tanker Blast Kills 9 In Baghdad - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Gas Tanker Blast Kills 9 in Baghdad - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) At least nine people died and twelve others were injured in a massive gas tanker explosion in the eastern part of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, Shafaq news reports citing sources.

The blast occurred on Saturday and was caused by a foreign object, presumably a homemade explosive device.

A source told Shafaq that the owner of the garage where the tanker was stored, as well as the owner of the gas tanker itself, have been detained.

The garage is located close to a popular cafe. The explosion damaged nearby houses, as well as several cars, and resulted in the death of nine people. At least 12 others were injured, the source said.

