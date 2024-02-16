Open Menu

Gas Tariff Hike For Captive Power Plants To Affect Export Industry, Says MCCI President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Gas tariff hike for captive power plants to affect export industry, says MCCI president

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) President, Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Mian Rashid Iqbal, appealed the government on Friday to revise its decision of raising gas tariff and oil prices stating that hike in gas tariff for captive power plants would affect the export industry.

Addressing a meeting of industrialists, also attended by media persons, the MCCI president said that 160 textile units out of total 400 have already been closed due to gas tariff issue that has left many workers jobless.

He said that gas tariff raise from Rs 2400 to Rs 2750 per MMBTU would leave country’s export-oriented products less competitive against other players in the international market that would impact on country’s export earnings.

Mian Rashid Iqbal said that cost of production in the country was already high compared to other countries in the region. He demanded withdrawal of recent raise in gas tariff and oil prices besides reduction in interest rate for survival of country’s industrial sector.

MCCI president requested the government to pay attention to the plight of industrial sector with particular focus on export-oriented industry.

