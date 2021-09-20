UrduPoint.com

Gas Tariff Hike Move Perturbing Investors: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 05:09 PM

Gas tariff hike move perturbing investors: Mian Zahid Hussain

Fall of the rupee becomes a real threat to the economy

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th September, 2021) Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said government decision to hike gas tariff has resulted in sleepless nights for the business community.
The increased price of petroleum products, electricity and all other items were not going down with the masses and the businessmen and now the government has started mulling a proposal to substantially increase the tariff of 43 percent of the gas being supplied to the consumers which will damage consumers, trade, industry and agriculture.


Mian Zahid Hussain said that the move will add to inflation and result in the closure of many businesses triggering unemployment therefore the proposal should be rejected.
Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that the fall of the rupee has become a real threat to the economy which can reverse the gains ensured during the last few years besides adding billions of rupees to the debt.


He said that authorities have been blaming high oil prices for the devaluation of the rupee which is not the fact as oil prices have remained very high in the past but it failed to dent the local currency.


The veteran business leader noted that the government has claimed that the current account deficit will remain two to three percent of the GDP while some independent experts suggest that it will be almost 100 percent more than the government estimates.


He blamed reduced investment, less than satisfactory exports and some policies for the fall of the rupee and opined that only remittances are not enough to support the local unit.
Mian Zahid Hussain further said that western countries have decided economic blockade for Afghanistan and their assets have also been held resulting in an outflow of dollars from Pakistan where it fetches five to ten rupees extra for a dollar.


The dollar will continue to find its way to Afghanistan as long as its value is more than the value it enjoys in Pakistan, he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Afghanistan Electricity Exports Business Dollar Agriculture Oil Alliance Price Gas All From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

UVAS holds “International Virtual Conference on ..

UVAS holds “International Virtual Conference on Rabies Awareness and its Contr ..

4 minutes ago
 vivo Becomes the Brand of Choice for Smartphone Us ..

Vivo Becomes the Brand of Choice for Smartphone Users in Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Gastech opens in Dubai tomorrow

Gastech opens in Dubai tomorrow

10 minutes ago
 Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto death anniversary observed ..

Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto death anniversary observed

12 minutes ago
 Eco-friendly environment among top priorities of F ..

Eco-friendly environment among top priorities of Federal Government: Governor Si ..

12 minutes ago
 EU foreign ministers to discuss nuclear subs deal ..

EU foreign ministers to discuss nuclear subs deal fallout

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.